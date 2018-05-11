Election day is less than 24 hours away and Maricopa County is offering emergency voting locations Monday if voters can't make it out to the polls on Tuesday.

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office is opening five polling spots across the Valley that are available to voters who are unable to vote on Tuesday, due to an emergency. The spots open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

The following is a list of vote centers:

Avondale City Hall

11465 W. Civic Center Dr.

Avondale, AZ 85323

________________________________________

Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center

4201 N. Hayden Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

________________________________________

Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Department

510 S. 3rd Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

________________________________________

Mesa Recorder's Office

222 E. Javelina

Mesa, AZ 85210

________________________________________

Tolleson Park & Recreation Center

9555 W. Van Buren St.

Tolleson, AZ 85353

Voters also had the option to head out to these emergency centers on Saturday.

If voting on Monday or Tuesday, make sure to bring a valid I.D. Voters who have an early ballot and were not able to turn it in ahead of time, can skip the line and drop it off at any polling location.

Click here for more information from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.