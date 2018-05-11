Election day is less than 24 hours away and Maricopa County is offering emergency voting locations Monday if voters can't make it out to the polls on Tuesday.
The Maricopa County Recorder's Office is opening five polling spots across the Valley that are available to voters who are unable to vote on Tuesday, due to an emergency. The spots open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
RELATED: YMCAs offer free child care on Election Day
The following is a list of vote centers:
Avondale City Hall
11465 W. Civic Center Dr.
Avondale, AZ 85323
________________________________________
Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center
4201 N. Hayden Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
________________________________________
Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Department
510 S. 3rd Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85003
________________________________________
Mesa Recorder's Office
222 E. Javelina
Mesa, AZ 85210
________________________________________
Tolleson Park & Recreation Center
9555 W. Van Buren St.
Tolleson, AZ 85353
Voters also had the option to head out to these emergency centers on Saturday.
If voting on Monday or Tuesday, make sure to bring a valid I.D. Voters who have an early ballot and were not able to turn it in ahead of time, can skip the line and drop it off at any polling location.
Click here for more information from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.