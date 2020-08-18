x
Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office

FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Bucks County commissioners Diane Ellis-Marseglia, left, and Robert Harvie unpack a new ballot drop box at the county's administration building prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHOENIX — With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places. 

Such boxes have been used with success for several years in states like Oregon, Washington and Colorado that rely overwhelmingly or entirely on ballots that have to be sent in. 

But their use is being expanded because of the coronavirus outbreak and, more recently, concerns about the post office’s ability to do its job.

