x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Elections

Arizona voters who don't sign early ballots can fix them up to 5 days after election, judge rules

Arizona voters who forget to sign their early ballots before mailing them get up to five days after the election to fix the problem.

PHOENIX — A federal judge has ruled that Arizona voters who forget to sign their early ballots before mailing them get up to five days after the election to fix the problem.

Thursday's ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes sided with state and federal Democratic groups who argued it was unfair for election officials not to allow voters to “cure” those ballots. 

They argued that ballots with mismatched signatures should get five days to be fixed.

But unsigned ballots are discarded if they are not corrected by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Related Articles