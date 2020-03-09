Arizona voters can cast their ballots at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for November election

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury secured the Veterans Memorial Coliseum as a voting center and early voting ballot drop location.

PHOENIX — Voters will be able to cast their ballots this November at a well-known Arizona destination.

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury announced Wednesday that they secured the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, also known as the Madhouse on McDowell, as a voting center and early voting ballot drop location.

The Phoenix Suns used to play at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Phoenix Mercury were set to play their 2020 home games there before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both teams had played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix, which is undergoing renovations and will not be ready in time for the election.

A task force including the Suns' Managing Partner Robert Sarver and stars Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges has been working "to establish a broad reaching voter engagement initiative" for the November election, the teams said.

The teams said the task force worked closely with Gov. Doug Ducey, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the Arizona State Fair Board to establish the coliseum as a voting center location "that can be set up to provide safe and socially distanced voting."

The teams did not specify exactly how the coliseum would be set up to meet that goal.

All Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury employees will also be able to volunteer as poll workers at polling locations throughout Maricopa County.

The teams also said a date is still in the works to accept early ballots outside the Madhouse North Box Office.