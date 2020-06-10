Arizona voter registration extended to October 23 after judge's ruling

The new deadline for registration is 5 p.m., Friday, October 23.

PHOENIX — Arizona residents will have more time to register for the presidential election after a court ruling on Monday.

The deadline for registration is now Friday, October 23, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. The original deadline was October 5, 2020.

This ruling gives more than two extra weeks for Arizonans to register for an election that includes numerous high-stakes races, not least of all the battle between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House.

The decision came after a complaint was filed by the Arizona Coalition for Change and an organizer with Mi Familia Vota against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The nonprofit groups argued that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a large number of residents from registering on time, and the original deadline violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights to organize voters.

The court document signed by Judge Steven P. Logan agreed with the complaint and ordered the registration extension for the November 3 election.