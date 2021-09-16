Arizona Senate scheduled to release audit results next week

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous broadcast covering developments about the election audit.
The highly anticipated results from a months-long review of Maricopa County's 2020 election results are expected to be revealed on Sept. 24.
A spokesman for the Arizona Senate Republicans said up to three volumes of the audit findings will be presented at 1 p.m. during a public hearing next Friday on the Senate floor.
The audit began after former President Donald Trump lost Arizona last November by about 10,400 votes and local Republican leaders demanded a recount.
President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona was a first for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996 and just the second in over 70 years.
The Arizona Senate contracted with Cyber Ninjas to audit Maricopa County's ballots in a process that took months to complete and was rife with political infighting.
County officials have repeatedly affirmed the 2020 elections results and regularly objected to how state legislators were handling the audit.
