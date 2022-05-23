Arizona Senate rejects bill banning unsupervised drop-off ballot boxes

Republican Senators Paul Boyer and Michelle Ugenti-Rita voted Monday against a bill that would have placed restrictions on drop-off ballot boxes.

Two Republican state senators have sided with Democrats to vote against legislation that would have prohibited the use of unsupervised reciprocals where election ballots can be dropped off.

House Bill 2238 failed to get enough votes in the Arizona Senate on Monday after GOP Senators Paul Boyer and Michelle Ugenti-Rita broke ranks with their party to reject the bill in a 14-15 vote. Democrat Juan Mendez was absent and did not vote.

The legislation would have required all drop-off locations to either be monitored by election workers or through 24/7 video surveillance. HB 2238 still allowed for drop-off boxes to be located inside polling places or voting centers, only if election staff were present to monitor the boxes.

Ugenti-Rita introduced an amendment to the bill that would have outright prohibited all drop-off boxes, regardless of supervision, but it failed to pass.

HB 2238 had narrowly passed through the Arizona House without any support from Democrats.

On Monday, the Arizona Senate successfully passed House Bill 2617, which obligates all county recorders to cancel the voter registration of people determined to be unqualified electors.

County recorders currently have to discontinue registration upon receiving notification of a person's death. But HB 2617 expands on the state law by canceling voter registration for non-U.S. citizens or individuals who have a driver's license issued in another state.

HB 2617 passed by a vote of 16-13 with no Democrats voting in favor of the legislation.

