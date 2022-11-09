'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona

PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona.
As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States.
Last night, Arizona made the top of social media charts as a printer error led to delays in votes being counted at several Vote Centers. The issues caused a bit of a stir, but officials stressed that all legal votes were being counted.
Hobbs and Maricopa weren't the only trending terms from Arizona:
- 'Katie Hobbs' was #1 in the United States
- 'Maricopa' was #2 in the United States
- '#AZGov' was #1 in Arizona
- 'Tucson' was #2 in Arizona
- 'Lake and Blake' was trending with 'Lake and Masters' for #2 in trending
Right now roughly 7% of votes in Maricopa County have yet to be counted. With some races only seeing a few thousand vote differences, it's too close to call.
Right now, Katie Hobbs leads the gubernatorial race over Kari Lake by 11,877 votes, according to the secretary of state's website.
Democrat Kris Mayes leads ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh by 4,177 votes in the race for state attorney general.
