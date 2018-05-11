PHOENIX — Arizona's contested race between Rep. Martha McSally and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema for current Sen. Jeff Flake's seat will yield historic results.

Regardless of which candidate comes out on top Nov. 6, Arizona will be sending a woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate for the first time in its history. McSally is a celebrated Air Force veteran and was the first American woman to fly in combat. Sinema would become the first Democratic senator elected in Arizona in 42 years and the first openly bisexual senator.

Arizona has long been lauded for its representation of women on the state level. Four women, two Republicans and two Democrats, have served as the state's governor. And according to research out of Rutgers, Arizona currently leads the nation in women lawmakers, holding 40 percent of the state legislature.

This isn't new. In 1998, Arizona elected women to serve in the state's five most important government positions— the first state to do so. Arizonans elected Jane Dee Hull for governor, Betsey Bayless for secretary of state, Janet Napolitano for attorney general, Carol Springer for treasurer, and Lisa Graham-Keegan for superintendent of public instruction. The "Fab Five," as the group was known, remains the greatest number of women to serve in a state’s highest elected offices at any given time, according to the Arizona secretary of state's website.

Arizona has sent seven women to Congress, the first being Isabella Selmes Greenway in 1933. Sinema and McSally vacated their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to run for Senate. In this year's federal races, six women are running to represent the state's nine congressional districts.

Women voters in Arizona seem to be energized, too. According to Garrett Archer, an analyst for secretary of state's office, women are expected to make up more than 51 percent of the electorate in the 2018 midterms. Women made up 50 percent of Arizona voters in the 2016 election, Census data shows.

With so many women politicians in Arizona's history, it is surprising it took so long to have a woman senator. Especially when 22 states have already elected one. Regardless, Arizona won't be the last state to elect a woman senator — more than half of the country will have some catching up to do.

