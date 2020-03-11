Arizona elections official sees uptick in calls after Trump spreads false information to voters

The head of elections in Cochise County said her office received "dozens of calls from people demanding to know when we counted their ballot."

PHOENIX — The head of elections in Arizona's most southeastern county urged President Donald Trump to stop spreading incorrect information to voters ahead of Election Day.

Lisa Marra, the elections director for Cochise County, said in a tweet on Monday that her office had received "dozens" of calls after the president shared the false information.

"We got dozens of calls today from people demanding to know when we counted their ballot," Marra's tweet read.

"They know the date we received it. Wanted to know date and time counted," she continued.

According to Marra, voters wanted that information because President Donald Trump "said if they didn't get that info to go vote again tomorrow."

"Horrible advice for voters. STOP," the tweet read.

Voters who track their ballot status on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website can see their name, election name, election type, election date, the date their ballot was mailed to them, the date their ballot was returned and their ballot status.

Marra expanded on her thoughts in a later tweet.

Marra said "your ballot is SECRET. Once it is out (of your) envelope (we have) no idea who it belongs to. By design!"

She continued to say, "If the lines are huge for provisional voting nonsense tomorrow, call the President. Don't call election officials. We're not spreading fake news."

A week before Election Day, Trump falsely tweeted that voters in "most states" can change their vote, which is not true for Arizona and a majority of states.