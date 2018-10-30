Wednesday is the last day to mail in your early ballot to guarantee your vote is counted, so hopefully you've finished filling it out by now.

Dropping such an important item in the mailbox, never to be seen again, might cause some trepidation, but there's a way you can check if your ballot was received.

If you go to the Arizona Secretary of State's website, you can find the status of your ballot by entering your name, drivers license number, date of birth and election information.

Under the "Ballot Detail" section, you'll see when your ballot was turned in and whether your vote was counted.

In Maricopa County you can also sign up for text notifications, including election deadlines and ballot status.

Don't sweat it if you missed the mail-in deadline. You can drop off your ballot at a polling place on Election Day before 7 p.m.

DECISION 2018: Your guide to the midterm elections in Arizona