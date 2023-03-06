Arizona court sanctions Mark Finchem

The Maricopa County Superior Court found that Finchem's attempts to overturn his 2022 election loss were "groundless and not brought in good faith."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — After losing his 2022 bid for Arizona Secretary of State, Mark Finchem filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the results of the election. His suit was dismissed, and he is now facing sanctions.

The Maricopa County Superior Court found that his lawsuit was "groundless and not brought in good faith," documents show.

The lawsuit claimed that Maricopa County "failed miserably" in holding a fair and secure election, mostly focusing on technical issues at some polling locations.

Judge Melissa Julian granted a motion by Katie Hobbs to dismiss the suit. In December, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes filed for sanctions alongside then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

"None of Contestant Finchem’s allegations, even if true, would have changed the vote count enough to overcome the 120,000 votes he needed to affect the result of this election," the court announced.

The court ordered Finchem and his legal team to pay the attorneys' fees for Hobbs and Fontes, as well as other costs involved with the proceedings.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

You can read Judge Julian's full decision below:

Arizona Politics

Get the latest Arizona political news on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.