Once a solidly Republican district, many are watching the 6th Congressional District race between David Schweikert and Anita Malik with interest.

Arizona's 6th Congressional District covers a large area of the northeast Valley to the Loop-202, and west to about 43rd Avenue. It includes a large section of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.

The area that is now CD6 has been represented by David Schweikert since 2011. Many analysts still consider it safely Republican.

David Schweikert

Republican Schweikert was elected as a U.S. Representative in 2010. He was the Maricopa County Treasurer from 2004 to 2006.

In the most recent Congressional session, he voted "yes" on Kate's Law, increasing penalties for people who entered the country illegally, are convicted of a crime or are deported and re-enter the country illegally.

In Congress, he as been on the Committee on Ways and Means.

He has two degrees from Arizona State University.

Anita Malik

The Democratic candidate says the economy, health care and ensuring fair elections are her top three priorities.

From 2013 to 2017, Malik has been the Chief Operations Officer with ClearVoice, a tech company for content marketing and talent networking.

Malik has a degree from Arizona State as well.

She defeated Heather Ross and Garrick McFadden in the August primary.

Malik was endorsed by the Arizona Republic, Elizabeth Warren and the Sierra Club.

