Appeals court ends extended Arizona voter registration deadline

The deadline was previously pushed back to Oct. 23, but the court ruling means it will end after a two-day grace period.

PHOENIX — The nearly three-week extension of Arizona’s voter registration deadline has ended after a ruling in an appeals court on Tuesday.

The deadline to register was previously pushed back to Oct. 23 after a complaint filed by voter advocacy groups, but the court ruling means it will end after a two-day grace period.

In a filing Sunday evening with the Federal Appeals Court in San Francisco, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the extension “imposes a heavy burden on some counties."

She warns that the administrative work associated with registering new voters could cut into the 14-day period for counting early ballots.

The original voter registration deadline was Oct. 5. Hours before the deadline, a federal judge in Phoenix pushed it back to Oct. 23, ruling that the pandemic had interfered with voter registration.

You can read the full court document below: