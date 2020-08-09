Anthem couple says someone set their political sign on fire

“You can’t fix stupid, but you can vote it out.”

PHOENIX — We are just under two months from the presidential election with Arizona being considered a battleground state for the White House.

Plenty of people show their support for their favorite candidate by displaying signs in their yards but one Darrell Grant and his wife Susan Hodges-Grant woke up Sunday morning to find one of their signs torched.

“People’s opinions are people’s opinions,” said Darrell.

The sign was ambiguous with neither President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden's name displayed. Simply the message "You can’t fix stupid, but you can vote it out.”

Darrell Grant and his wife Susan says that sign “fired” someone up!

“I personally thought the sign might be stolen, thrown in the street, painted over whatever. That type of thing. But someone went to the lengths to burn it,” said Darrell.

The couple moved to Arizona seven years ago and live in the Anthem Country Club. They’re supporting former Vice President Joe Biden.

Their neighbors are a mix of Trump and Biden supporters. Air Force veteran Thomas Kirk, 91, lives in the Anthem County Club neighborhood. He is a former prisoner of war, shot down over Hanoi during the Vietnam war.

He would become a cellmate of the late Senator John McCain at the infamous Hanoi Hilton. Kirk supports President Trump.

“I’m not one who wears a hat and runs around everywhere, but I can do that. I can put a sign out and say I support him and think we need to re-elect him,” said Kirk.

Under Arizona law, criminal damage of a political sign is a misdemeanor and could carry a fine.

Both the Grants and Kirk say today’s politics have gotten out of hand. Instead of burning down a political sign, they’d rather see folks take that energy to the ballot box come this November.

“I want to see everybody vote and vote for whatever they think,” said Kirk.

“Even when we disagree, we are still Americans and we still want a strong country and we want the same thing,” said Susan Hodges-Grant.