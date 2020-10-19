The county's election department confirmed that over 600,000 ballot signatures have been verified as of Monday afternoon.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Over 600,000 early ballot signatures have been verified by the Maricopa County Elections Department, a new record at this stage of the election.

The number is around double the amount of ballot signatures verified at this point in the election compared to the last two general elections, the department's communications officer Megan Gilbertson said.

In the 2016 general election, only 369,161 signatures were verified in the 15 days before the election. The number is similar to the 2018 general election, when 327,335 signatures were verified 15 days before election day.

The total amount verified this year is 622,000 and counting, the elections department said.

"All of the ballots being returned, we're keeping up with those signature verifications," Gilbertson said.

Other counties are seeing high returns of ballots as well, including Pinal County with 135,000 ballots sent back and Yavapai County at 106,947 ballots.