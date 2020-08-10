x
7 polling centers open in Maricopa County on Oct. 7

During the first day for people to submit their votes, seven polling stations are open in Maricopa County

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Wednesday, October 7 is the first day voters can submit their ballots across the country. In Maricopa County, seven polling stations were open. 

Each of the seven was operating between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until October 21. Weekday hours will be extended to 7 p.m. For more hours, visit the Maricopa County Elections Department website.

Mesa: 

  • The Dobson Palm Plaza
    2051 West Guadalupe Road 

Phoenix: 

  • Bell Canyon Pavilion
    2814 West Bell Road 
  • McDowell Square
    5114 West McDowell Road 
  • Southern Plaza
    845 West Southern Avenue 

Queen Creek: 

  • Communiversity
    21740 South Ellsworth Road 

Scottsdale: 

  • Scottsdale Plaza
    8029 East Roosevelt Street

Surprise: 

  • Surprise City Hall
    16000 North Civic Center Plaza

Throughout the rest of the voting period, 172 total polling centers will be open throughout the county. To get more information on the process, check the Maricopa County Elections Department.

