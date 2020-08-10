7 polling centers open in Maricopa County on Oct. 7

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Wednesday, October 7 is the first day voters can submit their ballots across the country. In Maricopa County, seven polling stations were open.
Each of the seven was operating between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until October 21. Weekday hours will be extended to 7 p.m. For more hours, visit the Maricopa County Elections Department website.
Mesa:
- The Dobson Palm Plaza
2051 West Guadalupe Road
Phoenix:
- Bell Canyon Pavilion
2814 West Bell Road
- McDowell Square
5114 West McDowell Road
- Southern Plaza
845 West Southern Avenue
Queen Creek:
- Communiversity
21740 South Ellsworth Road
Scottsdale:
- Scottsdale Plaza
8029 East Roosevelt Street
Surprise:
- Surprise City Hall
16000 North Civic Center Plaza
Throughout the rest of the voting period, 172 total polling centers will be open throughout the county. To get more information on the process, check the Maricopa County Elections Department.