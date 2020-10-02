Editor's note: Tune to 12 News at 4:30 p.m. on Monday to see Matt Yurus' interview with Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election is right around the corner.

The last time the state held this type of an election in 2016, long lines -- not winners and losers -- were the story in Maricopa County.

To learn how county officials intend to avoid a repeat, Team 12's Matt Yurus sat down with the man tasked with fixing past problems.

Here are the takeaways from the interview with Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes:

This year’s ballots with be different. They will use ovals, not arrows, a style more familiar to voters.

Some new machines will count 6,000 to 8,000 votes per hour, twice as fast as the older machines.

There will be 229 polling stations this year, up from 60 in 2016.

There will be six check-in lines per polling station, up from two in 2016.

There will also be someone assisting voters who are in line.

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off without waiting in line.

Fontes expects shorter lines.

There are also some important election deadlines that you should be aware of.

Feb. 18 is the last day you can register to vote. And remember, you must be a Democrat to vote in the party’s presidential preference election.

Election Day is on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

Early voting starts 27 days before.

