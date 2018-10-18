The 2018 general election is almost upon us, and we’re giving you a round up of the important issues found on your ballot.

In this preview, we’re going to look at the Arizona state offices up for election this year. Most voters are familiar with the bigger races like governor and Senate, but we're covering the other state offices up for grabs in Arizona.

Here's how they break down:

Secretary of State

What do they do?: The Arizona Secretary of State publishes state laws and rules and serves as chief election officer. This office also is the keeper of the great state seal and oversees the registration of business partnerships and trademarks in Arizona.

Who is running?: Steve Gaynor (Rep) and Katie Hobbs (Dem)

Attorney General

What do they do?: Serving as the chief legal officer of the state, the attorney general is elected to serve a four-year term. This office represents and provides legal advice to most of the Arizona state agencies. The Arizona attorney general also enforces consumer protection and civil rights laws, along with prosecuting criminals charged with complex financial crimes and certain conspiracies involving illegal drugs.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Who is running?: Mark Brnovich (Rep) and January Contreras (Dem)

State Treasurer

What do they do?: The Arizona State Treasurer serves as the state's chief banker and investment officer. This office also serves a term of four years. And another interesting fact is that the state treasurer is third in the line of succession to the governor. The person who holds this position is only allowed to served for two terms.

Who is running?: Kimberly Yee (Rep) and Mark Manoil (Dem)

Superintendent of Public Instruction

What do they do?: The Superintendent of Public Instruction works in the education department. Those who are elected serve a four-year term and run the Arizona Department of Education, which implements education policy.

Who is running?: Frank Riggs (Rep) and Kathy Hoffman (Dem)

State Mine Inspector

What do they do?: The Arizona State Mine Inspector keeps track of the more than 100,000 abandoned mines in the state, but the position also has other responsibilities. According to the official Arizona State Mine Inspector website, this inspector also works closely with Homeland Security officials "to ensure the safety of the American People."

Who is running?: Joe Hart (Rep) and William “Bill” Pierce

Need more information on the midterm election happening Nov. 6? Check out the 12 News voter guide.

© 2018 KPNX