It's officially an election day that includes 26 school districts, two cities, and one special district, according to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

This is a mail-in election so all voters in the election jurisdiction should have received a ballot in the mail. If you still have yours, it's too late to mail it in if you're wanting it to be counted.

But you can still drop it off at a Ballot Replacement Center. There are 30 locations across the Valley opened until 7 p.m. Tuesday. If for some reason you never received a mail-in ballot, you can also pick up a ballot at these locations and cast your vote in person.

Here's a full list of locations on the Maricopa County Recorder's Office website.

For more information, visit the Maricopa County Recorder's Office website. If you have questions about the ballot by mail election, click here.