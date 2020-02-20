Early voting has started in Arizona's Democratic presidential primary election with the mailing of more than 900,000 ballots to those who signed up to vote by mail.

The four-week election period that began Wednesday ends on March 17.

The Republican and Libertarian parties are not holding primaries.

RELATED: Early primary voting already underway in some states

About 328,000 Democrats who don't get early ballots can request one from county officials until March 6 or vote in person at an early voting site or their Election Day polling place.

Arizona will have 18 Democrats on the ballot, although seven have formally ended their campaigns and more are likely to do so before March 17.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Phoenix will host Democratic presidential debate 2 days before March primary

• ‘Arizona, you’ve had the best year’: President Trump exclaims at Phoenix rally