Ducey to Homeland Security: 'I have significant concerns' after Biden repeals Trump immigration policy

Gov. Ducey has questions after the Biden administration announced plans for asylum-seekers in Mexico with active cases to be allowed in the U.S.

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security outlining questions and concerns he has regarding the Biden administration's suspension of the 'Migrant Protection Protocols' policy on asylum-seekers.

The Biden administration announced plans last week for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be released in the United States while their cases proceed.

The first of an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers in Mexico with active cases will be allowed in the United States on Feb. 19, authorities said. They plan to start slowly with two border crossings each processing up to 300 people a day and a third crossing taking fewer. Administration officials declined to name them out of fear they may encourage a rush of people to those locations.

About 70,000 asylum-seekers were enrolled in “Remain in Mexico,” officially called “Migrant Protection Protocols,” since it was introduced in January 2019.

In the letter from Ducey addressed to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Ducey said sheriff's, mayors and organizations have contacted him with concerns regarding the Biden administration's recent policy changes in regards to Mexico.

"The hasty announcement repealing the Migrant Protection Protocols and the lack of details provided to crucial stakeholders in a border state during the development of this action is troubling," the letter said.

In Ducey's letter, he raised concerns about "unvetted" individuals coming into the U.S. and says it is necessary to consider infrastructure and resources needed to accommodate this and protect communities.

Ducey listed a number of questions regarding the recent policy change, asking how the state and health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to deal with the increase in patients.

The governor also asks if the Biden administration has plans to help get these asylum cases adjudicated in a timely manner and asks how the administration plans to deal with asylum seekers with a criminal record. Ducey also asks when the federal government will be funding resources and personnel required to service the asylum seekers.

The full letter from Ducey can be read below:

On Biden's first day in office, the Homeland Security Department suspended the policy for new arrivals. Since then, some asylum-seekers picked up at the border have been released in the U.S. with notices to appear in court.

Biden is quickly making good on a campaign promise to end the policy, which the Trump administration said was critical to reversing a surge of asylum-seekers that peaked in 2019. But the policy also exposed people to violence in Mexican border cities and made it extremely difficult for them to find lawyers and communicate with courts about their cases.

“As President Biden has made clear, the U.S. government is committed to rebuilding a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values.”