Ducey: Arizona has asked for additional vaccines for winter residents

12 News' Mark Curtis talked with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey about the vaccine rollout, energy systems, immigration and more.

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says the state has asked for additional vaccine supply to account for winter residents from other states.

Ducey spoke to 12 News' Mark Curtis in an exclusive interview Wednesday. Ducey said Arizona has asked the Biden administration for additional vaccine allocation.

Here are some additional topics from the one-on-one interview.

Border security and immigration in Arizona

Ducey says he supports a bi-partisan solution to border security and immigration reform. He said he does not appreciate policy by executive order.

Ducey stressed the border security and immigration policy should not be conflated and would require separate considerations.

Lessons from Texas' energy failure

States are reviewing their energy grids after rolling outages left Texans without power and heat in the middle of a devastating ice storm.

Ducey said Arizona's power grid is connected to other states, allowing us to share energy in a crisis.

Arizona Politics