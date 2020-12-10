Donald Trump Jr. to hold another campaign event in Arizona ahead of 2020 election

Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, will host a "Make America Great Again!" event in Tucson on Wednesday.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from September, when Donald Trump Jr. was in the Valley last.

The Trump campaign is continuing to hold events in Arizona this week as early voting continues in the state.

The campaign announced Monday that Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, would host a "Make America Great Again!" event in Tucson on Wednesday.

Trump Jr.'s event would be held at the Port of Tucson at noon. Doors were set to open at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone looking to attend the event could reserve a spot online.

By registering for the event, according to a disclaimer at the bottom of the page, "you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present." It also relieves the campaign and the host venue of any liability for illness or injury.

The event would come just hours before a second campaign event on the same day in Nevada.

The agenda for the events were very broad. According to the campaign, "Donald Trump Jr. will share President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda with the American people."

Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter, and Vice President Mike Pence both visited Arizona within the last week for campaign events as the president battled COVID-19. Trump Jr. had visited Chandler in September for a Turning Point USA event.

The latest polling average in Arizona shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by almost four points, 48.6% to 44.8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.