Gov. Hobbs names new director for Dept. of Child Safety

PHOENIX — After the previous nominee for the position was ousted, Arizona's Department of Child Safety has been under temporary management. But as of Monday, Gov. Katie Hobbs has named her new pick to head the agency.

David Lujan, the former president and CEO of Children's Action Alliance, was named as the department's director.

Lujan is a former member of the State Senate and House of Representatives, and also served as an Assistant Attorney General and legal counsel for the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve Arizona families and work toward creating a more inclusive and equitable state that will benefit all of us,” Lujan said in a statement from the governor's office.

That same statement outlined Lujan's 25-year professional career as being focused on improving the lives of children through public policy, the education system and legal action.

“David has led a career of defending and building up communities here in Arizona so that families can have happy and successful lives,” Hobbs said. “His ability to lead and history on raising awareness in areas that need critical attention, like our teacher shortage, makes me confident that he will head the Department of Child Safety in a positive direction.”

In February, it was announced that Hobbs' previous pick for the position, Matthew Stewart, would not be moving forward with the nomination.

Senate Republicans allege Stewart's departure was caused by numerous incidents since he started leading the department, including:

Firing non-appointed, openly gay employees of DCS who have filed complaints against him

Four high-ranking employees separated from the agency

Questionable decisions on consulting contracts

Hobbs has not clarified the exact reasons behind Stewart's departure.

Following Stewart's departure, the department was temporarily headed by former Department of Economic Security Director Michael Wisehart.

You can read the full announcement for Lujan's appointment here.

