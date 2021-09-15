Democrats call for Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel to resign

The Maricopa County Democratic Party said on Wednesday that Adel, a Republican, should step down to focus on her mental health struggles.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Democrats in Maricopa County are urging the county's top prosecutor to resign following revelations that she's undergoing treatment for mental health problems.

County Attorney Allister Adel announced on Sept. 10 she was seeking help for anxiety issues at a treatment center in California.

Allister insists she is continuing to communicate with her staff on a daily basis and would remain in office during her treatment.

But the Maricopa County Democratic Party thinks Adel needs to step down.

Nancy Schriber, the party's chair, said on Wednesday that Adel should resign and focus on her health.

"Recovery is a full-time job that requires complete dedication and commitment," Schriber said. "[Adel] cannot focus on her recovery while simultaneously head an agency of over 1,000 employees."

Adel's office is one of the biggest prosecutorial departments in the country.

Schriber said Adel was courageous to publicly disclose her struggles but believed the county's prosecutorial agency needed a leader who could devote all their attention toward the job.

Democrats highlighted the recent controversies that have been plaguing Adel's office including the now-dismissed criminal charges against Black Lives Matter protestors.

"It’s time for Adel to resign," Schriber added. "She cannot entirely focus on her recovery and simultaneously lead this county agency.”

Adel is a Republican and was first appointed county attorney in 2019 after her predecessor, Bill Montgomery, got a job on the Arizona Supreme Court.

