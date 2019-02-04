PHOENIX — Democrat Hiral Tipirneni is challenging Republican Congressman David Schweikert next year after losing her 2018 race in a different Arizona district.

Tipirneni announced Tuesday she'll run in the 6th Congressional District covering northern Phoenix and parts of Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.

Tipirneni ran in a special election last year to replace resigned Republican Trent Franks in the neighboring 8th District. She lost by 5 percentage points to Republican Debbie Lesko in a heavily GOP district but fell 11 points short in the general election six months later.

RELATED: Republican Debbie Lesko narrowly wins Arizona congressional seat

Schweikert's district is also heavily Republican but is seen as slightly more favorable to Democrats.

Tipirneni is a former emergency room doctor who became an advocate for cancer research. A spokeswoman says she still lives in the 8th District.