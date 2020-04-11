David Schweikert and Hiral Tipirneni: Who won the 2020 election for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District?

Who will win the race for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District in the 2020 election? We are tracking the latest numbers between David Schweikert and Hiral Tipirneni.

PHOENIX — For Election Day, one of the races many will keep a close eye on will be the race in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.

Incumbent Republican David Schweikert is taking on Democrat Hiral Tipirneni for a seat in the House of Representatives.

You can see the results for the 6th Congressional District election below:

Results are not made official on Election Night. 12 News will primarily use NBC News as our guiding source in reporting results for the presidential election and all other races. We will use The Associated Press in some situations.

Congressman David Schweikert is currently serving his fifth term in the U.S. Congress.

Schweikert currently sits on the Ways and Means Committee. Previously, he also served on the Financial Services Committee in Congress.

Some of Schweikert's legislative accomplishments include playing a key role in advancing the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement and being instrumental in authoring and passing H.R. 1. the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Schweikert was under investigation for two years for a series of campaign finance violations and other allegations. He was formally reprimanded by the House. He admitted to 11 violations and paid a fine to settle the investigation.

Before campaigning for a seat in the House of Representatives, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni served as an emergency room physician in the Phoenix area for more than 20 years.

She was also a cancer research advocate and a member of the board of directors of the Maricopa Health Foundation, her campaign website read.

Tipirneni said on her website that she is running for Congress “to take on Washington insiders and continue using her problem-solving, team-oriented approach to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to get the results we need.”

As for the race, both candidates are running to represent Arizona’s 6th Congressional District located in the northeastern portion of Maricopa County.

The district is mostly made up of Phoenix suburbs including Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.