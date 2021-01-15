D-backs owner Ken Kendrick donated to QAnon conspiracy supporter who objected to Arizona's election results

Newly-elected Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert faces calls for her resignation for her actions during the U.S. Capitol riots, including tweeting lawmakers' locations.

PHOENIX — According to FEC filings reviewed by 12 News, Arizona Diamondbacks owner Earl "Ken" Kendrick donated to gun-toting Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, who is under fire for her actions during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Kendrick, and his wife Randy both contributed the maximum allowable amount of $2,800 for a congressional candidate to Boebert's campaign in September of 2020.

Boebert, 34, a Republican, was elected to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in November. The newly-elected congresswoman is now facing calls to resign after allegations that played role in the insurrection that took place on Jan. 6.

Prior to the Colorado Republican objecting to Arizona's election results during the election certification on Jan. 6, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Boebert tweeted that day, "Today is 1776." As insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Boebert tweeted that House members were locked in their chambers, then tweeted that House Speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi has been removed from the chambers.

A report from The Hill earlier this week said some Republican lawmakers expressed concern with Boebert's tweets during the insurrection, saying she risked lawmakers' safety by tweeting their location during the lockdown.

Now, 12 News sister station 9 News in Denver reports 68 Colorado lawmakers have sent a letter to Pelosi and other House leaders expressing their "condemnation of Representative Lauren Boebert based on her association with the right wing groups that supported the insurrection of the Capitol Building," and asked for an investigation into her actions.

Boebert is also a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory. Boebert spoke favorably about the movement in a May 2020 interview stating, "Everything that I have heard of this movement is only motivating and encouraging and bringing people together, stronger. If this is real, it could be really great for our country."

Those who believe in the imagined, disproven and discredited far-right QAnon conspiracy theory allege that Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles are running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against Donald Trump.

Filings also show that Ken and Randy Kendrick donated to a number of Republicans in 2020 who ultimately objected to Arizona's election results at the certification hearings.

Those 2020 candidates include Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Yvette Herrell (R-NM), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Bob Good (R-VA), Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY).

12 News reached out to the Diamondbacks seeking comment from Ken Kendrick regarding donations to Boebert and whether he was aware of her conspiracy beliefs before donating, and, if the Kendrick's would be asking for those contributions back in light of Boebert's recent actions.

We also asked, given the number of candidates supported by the Kendrick's who ultimately objected to Arizona's election results, if the Kendrick's accept Joe Biden as the legitimately elected president.

The D-backs said Kendrick respectfully declined to comment.

Notably, the Kendrick's spoke out against Donald Trump in 2016 prior to the Republican primary.

In a March 2016 report from The Arizona Republic, Randy Kendrick discussed why she was helping to fund Republican opponents of Donald Trump and a political action committee that aimed to portray Trump as reckless, prior to the primary.

Randy Kendrick told The Republic they couldn't stay silent after Trump initially refused to disavow former KKK grand wizard David Duke: "We should be able to denounce White supremacists and we should be able to do it quickly," she said.