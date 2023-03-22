Court grants Kari Lake's review for 1 of her 7 claims challenging previous rulings in election lawsuit

The Arizona Supreme Court has granted Lake a review of one of her seven claims challenging lower-court rulings that tossed out her election contest.

Kari Lake's legal challenge of her election defeat to Gov. Katie Hobbs last November is still alive - but barely.

That one claim regarding the signature verification policies goes back to a trial court for further hearings.

In its ruling, the court said it is considering sanctioning Lake for claiming there were 35,563 unaccounted-for ballots, which proved not to be true.

In Lake's challenge of the election results, her attorneys focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, which is home to more than 60% of the state’s voters.

They alleged chaos created by the technical problems had disenfranchised Republican voters. They claimed the chain of custody for ballots was broken at an off-site facility and that the Arizona Court of Appeals applied the wrong standard of proof in deciding Lake's challenge.

In the months since Lake’s defeat, the courts concluded she presented no evidence that voters whose ballots were unreadable by tabulators at polling places were not able to vote.

Lake, who lost to Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes, was among the most vocal 2022 Republicans promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign. While most of the other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake did not.

The defective printers produced ballots that were too light to be read by the on-site tabulators at polling places. Lines backed up in some areas due to the confusion. County officials say all ballots were counted since ballots affected by the printers were taken to more sophisticated counters at the elections department headquarters.

Hobbs took office as governor on Jan. 2.

