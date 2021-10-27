x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

County board appoints architect to fill legislative vacancy

Christian Solorio was picked to represent west Phoenix and Glendale in the Arizona House after Raquel Teran filled a seat in the Arizona Senate.
Credit: Christian Solorio

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday appointed architect Christian Solorio to fill a vacant Arizona House seat from Legislative District 30 in west Phoenix and Glendale. 

The supervisors chose Solorio to replace fellow Democrat Raquel Teran, who resigned from the House after being appointed to the Arizona Senate. 

Solorio, an Arizona State University graduate, was among three candidates recommended by a citizens panel selected by the county board. He's currently a member of the Alhambra Elementary School District Governing Board.

In the Senate, Teran replaced former Sen. Tony Navarrete, who resigned after being charged with child molestation. Navarrete has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. Solorio, like Teran, will serve the remaining term through 2022.

RELATED: Financial planner picked to fill Arizona Legislature vacancy

RELATED: Arizona House member tapped for Navarette's old Senate seat

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Flake, McCain confirmed by U.S. Senate for ambassadorships