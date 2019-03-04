PHOENIX — One of the first bills to get to the governor's desk in the 2019 session dealt with 2018 taxes. Governor Doug Ducey vetoed the bill, and since then, the legislation has seen little movement.

The bill's sponsor, state Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said the bill is meant to "make the taxpayer whole," after the overhaul of the federal tax code.

The Arizona tax system "essentially piggybacks off the federal tax code as the starting point for state taxes," Mesnard said.

Because of the changes to the federal tax system, that "starting point" changed, moving slightly higher. As a result, Arizonans are estimated to pay $155 million in additional state taxes that they wouldn't have paid in years prior.

J.D. Mesnard and other lawmakers worked at trying to correct any problems.

"Because the federal government so radically changed the tax code, we are left with imperfect solutions," Mesnard said.

Mesnard's proposal would cut the tax rate of all five tax brackets by .11 percent in an effort to make up the difference. After it passed via mainly party lines in the House and the Senate, the governor vetoed the bill.

After the veto, the governor went on a 12-tweet thread blasting the legislation.

"I’m vetoing this bill because it’s bad public policy. It was poorly conceived and was hastily passed, for no good reason," the governor tweeted.

The governor said he wanted to see the extra money go to the rainy day fund.

Sen. Mesnard said he did not see the taxes as an either-or approach, but when it came to the estimated windfall:

"From my perspective, this is money that we're taking from the taxpayers that we don't have to take from the taxpayers," Mesnard said.

The senator said negotiations are ongoing. However, the plan may be shifted to focus on future years instead of the current tax year.

"That we come back and do some sort of offset to taxpayers either for the current tax year in 2019 or next year," he said.

