Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, distanced herself from the Republican Party during the taping of a podcast that was released Wednesday.

McCain said the Republican Party is "not the party that my husband and I belonged to," according to the recording of POLITICO's Women Rule podcast.

McCain expanded on that, adding that the Republican Party is "excluding people for the wrong reasons."

"We have, on my side of the aisle, on the Republican side, we see a local party in Arizona that's not functioning well," McCain said.

"And it's excluding people. And it's excluding people for the wrong reasons," she continued.

"If you're not walking the line, then you're out. That's just not right. That's not the party that my husband and I belonged to."

McCain said she believes Arizona, a historically Republican state, could go the other way in the 2020 election.

"I can see us going Democrat, I really can," she said.

But McCain said she's staying out of politics for the time being.

"The best thing I can do is keep doing what I'm doing," she said.

