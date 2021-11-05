Cindy McCain sworn in as new ambassador

The Arizona Republican will serve as the nation's ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

It's official. Cindy McCain's got a new job for the Biden administration.

The lifelong Arizonan was sworn in Friday as the nation's next ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

"I am deeply honored to represent my country on such an important mission for the world," McCain wrote in a statement.

President Joe Biden appointed McCain, a Republican, to the ambassadorship earlier this year and the U.S. Senate confirmed her appointment last month.

McCain will be representing the U.S. at an international agency that aims to eliminate food insecurity around the world. The agency's headquarters are located in Italy and its operations reach more than 130 countries.

As the widow to the late Arizona Senator John McCain, Cindy has been a prominent figure in local politics for decades.

She was criticized by her own party last year after she endorsed Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

McCain sat down with 12 News anchor Caribe Devine in May to discuss multiple topics, including her disagreement with the concept of the Arizona Senate GOP's hand recount of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

"I think it's damaging to the party," she explained. "The election is won, the election is over...And I would just like to see our party pull itself back together."

