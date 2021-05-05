Cindy McCain discusses Arizona politics, her new book and COVID-19

At the end of April, Cindy released her memoir "Stronger: Courage, Hope and Humor in My Life with John McCain".

PHOENIX — Cindy McCain sat down with 12 News anchor Caribe Devine to discuss Arizona politics, her new book and COVID-19.

On Arizona politics and the Senate's audit

Cindy McCain said that when it comes to the Republican-led audit, she is not in agreement with the idea.

"I think it's damaging to the party," she explained. "The election is won, the election is over...And I would just like to see our party pull itself back together."

Cindy said that the state GOP is in a current state of disarray. She explained that when she and her late husband John McCain began in politics, they were drawn to the Republican party for its faith and family values.

"We've lost our way along the way here, and I would like to see us gain that back," she said. "I am a proud Republican and I am not changing my party."

On her memoir

She explained that she used the book as a way to relive some of her memories with her late husband and grieve his passing.

"John not only taught us how to live a good life," she said. "He's a good American, lived by a code of conduct, all of those kinds of things. But he also taught us how to die. And that was something I really wanted the readers to hear from me directly."

Cindy remembered the late senator's humor and his way of dealing with hardships through laughing.

Cindy also hoped that her book could exemplify her struggles in a way that people could relate to.

"If I can help in any way, they can see things through my eyes," she said. "And maybe perhaps, if I could do this then they could."

On COVID-19

Like everyone, Cindy said that pandemic was difficult for her and for her family.

"I learned a great deal about knowing that, no matter what happened, I had to remain calm because I was responsible for a great deal," she said.

She said that while she was afraid of the unknown, she needed to be there for her family and new grandchildren.

