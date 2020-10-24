Cher to kick off final week of campaign with 'Biden for President Arizona'

Cher will be in the Valley on Sunday and Monday to encourage the final week of the Biden/Harris campaign to encourage early voting.

On Sunday, Cher will be participating in a socially-distant rally in Phoenix at 7 p.m.

On Monday, she will visit the newly-opened early voting locations in Maricopa County to distribute campaign materials. She will use the time to highlight the easy process of early voting at 2:15 p.m.

There will also be a meeting with the early voters at the Mission for Arizona Supply Center at 11 a.m.