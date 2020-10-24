Cher to kick off final week of campaign with 'Biden for President Arizona'

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Cher will be in Arizona on Sunday and Monday for the final week of get-out-the-vote events for the Biden/Harris campaign to encourage early voting.
On Sunday, Cher will be participating in a socially-distant rally in Phoenix at 7 p.m.
On Monday, she will visit the newly-opened early voting locations in Maricopa County to distribute campaign materials. She will use the time to highlight the easy process of early voting at 2:15 p.m.
There will also be a meeting with the early voters at the Mission for Arizona Supply Center at 11 a.m.
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha also visited the Phoenix area Saturday to help support the Biden/Harris campaign.