California to replace the word 'alien' from its laws

CALIFORNIA, USA — California will strike the word “alien” from its state laws. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Friday that removes the word from various sections of the state code.

The word will be replaced with terms like “noncitizen” or “immigrant.” Assemblywoman Luz Rivas authored the legislation and said the word “alien” has been weaponized and used in place of explicitly racial slurs to dehumanize immigrants.