Politics

California to replace the word 'alien' from its laws

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Friday that replaces the word "alien" with "noncitizen" in California's state codes.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in San Francisco. On Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Newsom signed a law replacing the word "alien" in state law when referring to noncitizens. Newsom said the term is outdated and derogatory. The word will be replaced with words like "noncitizen" and "immigrant." U.S. President Joe Biden ordered federal immigration agencies to stop using the word "alien" earlier this year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

CALIFORNIA, USA — California will strike the word “alien” from its state laws. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Friday that removes the word from various sections of the state code. 

The word will be replaced with terms like “noncitizen” or “immigrant.” Assemblywoman Luz Rivas authored the legislation and said the word “alien” has been weaponized and used in place of explicitly racial slurs to dehumanize immigrants. 

The change is California's latest effort to update the language of its laws. Newsom signed a law earlier this year to insert gender-neutral language in laws governing statewide elected officials.

