No, 12 News cannot censor campaign ads

Federal law requires broadcasters to accept candidates' political ads regardless of content.

PHOENIX — A recent campaign ad for a U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona has a lot of viewers asking why 12 News allowed the controversial piece to air.

The answer: We don't have a choice.

Federal law requires broadcasters to accept candidates' political ads regardless of the content. Stations are not allowed to reject or censor them.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) can revoke any station license for failing to allow a legally qualified candidate to purchase ad space.

Broadcasters are also not allowed to charge more for political ads.

The FCC regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, according to its website. The commission is the federal agency responsible for implementing and enforcing America’s communications law and regulations.

Jim Lamon, a former energy executive, is running for Arizona's Republican Senate nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly. Lamon has placed an ad on 12 News and other stations around Arizona that includes a phrase that has become a synonym for a profane chant toward President Joe Biden.

>> Editor's note: The above video aired in 2020 at our sister station.

Arizona elections

Arizona has a statewide primary and general election this year which includes a gubernatorial race, secretary of state and attorney general, among others.

August 2, 2022 : Primary

: Primary Nov. 8, 2022: General election

Up to Speed