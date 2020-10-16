Body language expert examines both presidential nominee town halls

Tracy Brown examined the first presidential debate and now she watched both town halls to look for telltale signs

Instead of a head to head debate in Miami, President Trump and former Vice President Biden “debated” each other from afar, taking part in dueling town halls. Trump spoke with Savannah Guthrie and prospective voters in Miami. Biden spoke with George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia.

Body language expert Traci Brown has made a career out of helping investigators determine if people are lying, and she analyzed each town hall to figure out where the candidates were being honest and where they were not.

She believes Biden is still struggling when he talks about race. Even for a man who has struggled with a speech impediment, he has the most difficulty with his words when he gets to the subject of race.

“This is where he stumbles the most so either he’s completely nervous about it which I don’t think so or this is just not his issue,” Brown said of Biden.

Brown said President Trump is often not telling the truth, or at least hedging the truth, and she says she can tell that because of how frequently he shrugs his shoulders.

“When people shrug their shoulders, they’re telling you uncertainty,” Brown said. “They’re telling you they may not be believing what comes out of their own mouth.”

Brown noted Trump shrugging when discussing his own coronavirus testing regimen, when talking about potential cures and treatments for the virus, and when asked directly if he had been tested before the first debate.

“He did not take a test before that last debate, and he was lying about it, so, yeah, pants on fire,” Brown said.

As for honesty, Trump said he had not discussed potential cases and rulings with Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett before her nomination.

“I never asked her about it. I never talked about it,” Trump told Guthrie. “I didn’t talk about any of the obvious things that you could talk about.”

Brown believes he was telling the truth.

“He was the most congruent on that topic, so I actually think he’s telling us the truth,” Brown said.

When it comes to what Biden may be hiding, Brown said his shaking his mask at a female questioner and Stephanopoulos was threatening.