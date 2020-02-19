PHOENIX — Editor's note: In the video above, which aired Feb. 18, 2020, Adrio Romine's mother talks about why she is pushing for the proposed legislation.

A bill sparked by a Valley teen's suicide is moving forward in the Arizona State Legislature.

House Bill 2646, known as "The LaloBoy Act", is named after Adrio Romine, who took his own life last year after hundreds of messages with a stranger in an online chatroom on Reddit.

His mother, Paolla Jordan, is now hoping to change Arizona's definition of manslaughter after the stranger gave Adrio explicit instructions on how to take his own life.

Jordan testified Wednesday morning wearing her son's graduation gown and his valedictorian medal from Chandler High School.

"This adult had information to help my son but there was no help given basically it was instruction on how to take his life," Jordan said. "We can't turn back the clock, but the consequence needs to be there so people will think twice about it."

The bill passed out of the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning and is headed to the Rules Committee.

