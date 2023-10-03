Biggs, Crane vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker

Representatives Andy Biggs and Eli Crane were among the eight Republicans who voted to get rid of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko voted "no."

WASHINGTON — Five out of Arizona's nine congressional representatives voted Tuesday to successfully oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Republicans Andy Biggs and Eli Crane were among the handful of GOP members in the House who voted with Democrats to get rid of McCarthy.

In a close vote of 216-210, Biggs and Crane helped to provide enough votes to kick McCarthy out of the speaker seat and declare it vacant. Only eight Republican members supported the motion to oust McCarthy.

Republicans Juan Ciscomani, Paul Gosar, David Schweikert, and Debbie Lesko voted to keep McCarthy.

Ciscomani, who represents the southwestern portion of Arizona, called McCarthy's removal "pointless" and "unproductive."

Arizona Democrats Ruben Gallego, Greg Stanton, and Raul Grijalva voted to oust McCarthy.

What happens next is unclear. There is no obvious successor at this point.

I support Motion to Vacate.



Speaker McCarthy has failed to demonstrate himself as an effective leader who will change the status quo.



He has gone against many of the promises he made in January and can no longer be trusted at the helm. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 3, 2023

