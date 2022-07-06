Biggs challenges McCarthy's case for House speaker

“The promised red wave turned into a loss of the United States Senate," Biggs said in his announcement.

ARIZONA, USA — Representative Andy Biggs is vying to become the new speaker for the U.S. House of Representatives, challenging fellow Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as Republicans are expected to become the majority in the house.

McCarthy maneuvered Monday to lock up support to become the next House speaker, pushing past the objections of his right flank and embarking on a bruising path to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the majority.

Leaders on Capitol Hill face a backlash over their disappointing performance in the midterm elections, which some blame on Donald Trump, as Republicans reassess their relationship with the former president. Trump is poised to announce his 2024 bid for the White House on Tuesday, the same day as the House GOP leadership elections.

The backlash seems to be what's driving Biggs' challenge of McCarthy, according to the announcement released on Tuesday.

"The promised red wave turned into a loss of the United States Senate, a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, and upset losses of premiere political candidates," the announcement said. "Minority Leader McCarthy does not have the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House and his speakership should not be a foregone conclusion."

Biggs recently re-won his seat in Arizona's 5th Congressional District during the midterms. He has come under scrutiny in recent years for his role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and for allegations he helped plan the Jan. 6 “Stop The Steal” rally that led to the insurrection.

It's not just McCarthy's leadership that is in question ahead of Tuesday's party votes — his entire team, including Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the campaign chairman, faces blowback from the party's losses. Across the Capitol, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is also encountering opposition from his right flank ahead of his own leadership election Wednesday.

Today, I am running for House Speaker.



The American people want us to turn a page. They do not want excuses or performance art, they want action and results. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 15, 2022

