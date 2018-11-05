Former Vice President Joe Biden says a White House official's comments about Sen. John McCain showed when "decency would hit rock bottom with this administration."

Biden is responding to the dismissal of McCain's opposition to President Donald Trump's CIA nominee. The aide, Kelly Sadler, said "it doesn't matter" because "he's dying anyway." That's according to two people, who were in the room at the time and who spoke to The Associated Press.

READ: 'He's dying anyway': White House official mocked Sen. John McCain, reports say

Biden, a Democrat, says McCain is a genuine hero and "he deserves better - so much better."

Biden says that given the White House's trail of disrespect toward McCain and others, the aide is not an exception to the rule, but the "epitome of it."

Biden also says children learn from example and the lingering question is whose example it will be. He says "I am certain it will be John's."

Wow. Joe Biden statement on the White House staffer's crass remark about Sen. McCain: "People have wondered when decency would hit rock bottom with this administration. It happened yesterday." pic.twitter.com/ffHgGvCLr4 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 11, 2018

On "The View" Friday, McCain's daughter, Meghan, also responded to the Sadler's comments.

"I don't understand what kind of environment you're working in when that would be acceptable and then you could come to work the next day and still have a job."

"Don't feel bad for me or my family." @MeghanMcCain responds White House aide Kelly Sadler who mocked Sen. John McCain as "dying anyway": "There's so much more love and prayer and amazing energy being generated towards us ... it is not how you die, it is how you live." pic.twitter.com/w4ZLe24Vx1 — The View (@TheView) May 11, 2018

12 News contributed to this report.

