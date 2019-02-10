Editor's Note: The above video is a 12 News interview with Beto O'Rourke following the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Beto O'Rourke will make his way to Arizona this weekend with stops in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Tucson.

The Democratic presidential candidate will first attend a fundraiser in Flagstaff Saturday before arriving in Phoenix Sunday, according to his campaign schedule. You can RSVP for the Flagstaff event here.

O'Rourke is hosting a town hall meeting at The Churchill in downtown Phoenix Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can RSVP here.

The presidential candidate will then make his way down to Tucson Sunday where he will hold another town hall meeting at Gentle Ben's Brewing. You can RSVP here.