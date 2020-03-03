PHOENIX — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is headed to Arizona.

Sanders will hold a rally in Phoenix on Thursday, March 5, at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the same venue where President Donald Trump held a rally last month.

It's Sanders' first visit to Arizona during the 2020 campaign.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the rally starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are not required to get in, but the campaign is taking RSVPs now. It is a free event, but parking at the Coliseum is $10 per vehicle.

Entrance to the event is first-come, first-served.

