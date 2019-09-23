PHOENIX —

A rolling update on the week’s significant political news in Arizona, a 2020 battleground state that could decide which party wins the White House and the U.S. Senate.

Progressive Democrats will have to wait until January for a party vote on whether to censure U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

A planned vote at this weekend’s party meeting in Prescott fell apart after the Progressive Caucus introduced a resolution that would have had just the caucus - not the entire party - censuring Sinema.

Sinema was the first Democrat in 30 years to win a U.S. Senate seat from Arizona. She’s been in office just eight months.

The party’s Progressive Caucus has never trusted her. Their current grievances: She votes too often with President Trump.

Kelly on record: The potential censure vote led reporters to ask 2020 Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly to contrast himself with Sinema.

Kelly said he opposed the censure resolution, but went on:

“We are not going to agree with votes every other member of Congress takes. I’m not going to necessarily agree with every vote (Sinema) takes, not every vote Sen. (Martha) McSally takes. That’s true for all of us.”

Asked about Sinema’s vote to confirm Attorney General William Barr, Kelly said he “probably would not have” voted to confirm.

It’s unlikely Kelly will be a progressive darling: He’s on record opposing the Medicare For All plan.

Remember when: Maybe some Tea Partiers can give progressives tips on how the censure thing is done.

The Arizona Republican Party censured then five-term senator & former presidential nominee John McCain in 2014. It came two weeks after the Maricopa County GOP censured McCain.

What’s wrong with Gosar?

It could be nothing. But it sure looks like something.

Back in 2015, there was speculation that five-term Congressman Paul Gosar would retire because of health problems.

“I’m as healthy as a horse,” he told a reporter at the time. He blamed his health issues on a career as a dentist.

Gosar’s appearance on C-SPAN Friday could revive speculation about his health.

Alarming images: In the video, Gosar is squirming in his seat. His head is bobbing from side to side. There is an obvious issue on the left side of his face, near his mouth.

I’ve asked for an explanation from Gosar’s office but have yet to hear back.

Siblings couldn’t dislodge him: Gosar’s Fourth Congressional District, in northern and western Arizona, is a safe Republican seat.

In 2018, Gosar endured the embarrassment of having six siblings endorse his Democratic opponent in a video that got millions of views.

The video didn’t matter. Gosar routed Democrat David Brill with almost 70 percent of the vote.

Republican vs. Republican. But why?

This is a primary that doesn’t have to happen. But it looks like it will.

Republican State Rep. Nancy Barto can run again in 2020 and very likely win her LD15 seat in the Arizona Legislature. Same for Republican Heather Carter in the state Senate.

Both have represented the north Valley district for several years.

Instead, Barto announced last week she'll primary Carter in August 2020.

The theme: The primary is shaping up as an attempted purge of Carter in a party taken over by President Donald Trump.

Carter is one of the few remaining GOP moderates at the state Capitol. In the 30-member Senate, where Republicans have a 17-13 edge over Democrats, Carter has some clout on close votes.

The party primary could be an attempt to strong-arm Carter out of the Senate and send her back to the 60-member House.

'Family, faith & freedom': Barto is one of the leading social conservatives at the Capitol.

Her message to Carter in a YouTube video: "Lately, I've become deeply concerned to see that our current senator is not representing our freedoms and values. It is vital that we bring back strong conservative leadership."

Bring it on: Carter quickly responded with a prepared statement. The not-so-subtle message to Barto: Bring it on:

"It’s disappointing my seatmate has decided to challenge a fellow Republican. Maybe she has unfinished business like protecting Big Tobacco, promoting her dangerous anti-vaxxer views or however else she plans on threatening public health in Arizona. It’s possible she wants another run at giving herself a pay raise while complaining about state spending.

"I’ve spent my entire legislative career focused on economic growth and creating jobs for Arizona. I’ve ensured Arizona children receive every opportunity to thrive including protecting their health, offering great educational opportunities and economic potential to keep them rooted in our great state.

"I’ve fought back against the rising cost of health care for seniors and our most vulnerable. I’ve championed legislation for our heroes including police, firefighters and our veterans. This campaign will be an opportunity for me to continue sharing my legislative accomplishments for the citizens of LD15 and Arizona.

"I look forward to a spirited campaign."

Prediction: This could be a very expensive August primary, diverting Republican money from other seats the party needs to defend in November.

The next Maricopa County Attorney is...

The Maricopa County Board will pick the successor to Bill Montgomery, now on the Arizona Supreme Court, sometime in October. Here are the eight applicants fir the job:

The applicants: Allister Adel, a former deputy county prosecutor; Lacy Cooper, general crimes section chief in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Phoenix; Chris DeRose, a former Maricopa County court clerk; Jon Eliason, chief of the major offenders division in the county attorney's office; Rodney Glassman, a lawyer and lobbyist who's run for statewide office as a Democrat and a Republican; Deputy County Attorney Gina Godbehere; John Kaites, a lawyer and lobbyist; Rachel Mitchell, the acting county attorney and a longtime sex-crimes prosecutor. She's best known to the public for her work last year at the Brett Kavanaugh Senate hearings.

A citizens panel will review the applications and make a recommendation to the County Board by Oct. 1.

The County Board can follow the recommendation or pick anyone it chooses to fill the role of interim county attorney through Montgomery's unexpired term, ending in December 2020.

Will they run?: All of the applicants say they would stand for election in 2020. Godbehere says she already has a campaign team set up. Mitchell said she would run even if not selected as interim county attorney.

Why the pick matters: This is a big job. The interim county attorney will oversee prosecutions in the fourth-largest county in the country.

Politically, the county has been turning purple in recent elections. Montgomery won his second term in 2016 against a political unknown by just five points. Will the county attorney's office be the next to fall to a Democrat, for the first time in 42 years?

There are four candidates in the Democratic primary, none of whom have held elected office.

Prediction: The Maricopa County Board will pick a woman who may or may not be one of the applicants.