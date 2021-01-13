Arizona state Democrats seek investigation into lawmakers' roles in US Capitol riot

"For weeks prior to the breach, a group of Republican Arizona legislators and legislators-elect publicly advocated for the overthrow of the election."

ARIZONA, USA — Democratic members of the Arizona House and Senate are asking for an investigation into four lawmakers who may have been involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The letter asks for a joint DOJ-FBI investigation into Congressmen Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, as well as State Rep. Mark Finchem and former Rep. Anthony Kern for their involvement in the riot.

It asks for an investigation into "a group of Republican Arizona legislators and legislators-elect publicly advocated for the overthrow of the election results which encouraged precisely the kind of violent conduct that we witnessed."

The social media posts of Finchem and Kern strongly suggest that they were at the riot and actively encouraged the mob, the letter said.

One of the organizers of the riot, Ali Alexander, reportedly claimed that he planned and organized the insurrection with Gosar and Biggs.

The letter was sent to the acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"There is evidence to indicate that Arizona Representatives Mark Finchem, Anthony Kern, Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs encouraged, facilitated, participated and possibly helped plan this anti-democratic insurrection on January 6," the letter read.

"It is vital to any current or future federal investigations, and ultimately to the Arizona public they represent, that we learn what these elected officials knew about this planned insurrection and when they knew it."

There has not yet been a response from the Attorney General's Office or the FBI.

You can read the full letter here.