Arizona AG finds Phoenix's plan to ship weapons to Ukraine cops to be unlawful

The plan was found to be unlawful, but Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes expressed her disapproval of the law it violated.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council recently approved a plan to ship seized weapons to Ukrainian police. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes found that this plan is against the law.

Following a complaint filed by Republican State Reps. Quang Nguyen and Selena Bliss, the attorney general's office launched an investigation into the viability of the proposal. Mayes found the transfer of guns to Ukraine to be commendable, but against the law.

Arizona law does put constraints on what cities can do with firearms that come into their possession. In this circumstance, the transfer goes beyond what is allowed. However, Mayes pushed back on the those laws.

"While my office has determined that Phoenix's ordinance conflicts with state laws concerning firearm disposal, I am deeply troubled by these statutes," a statement provided by Attorney General Mayes read in part. "These laws are inflexible and frankly offensive to the victims of crime and communities affected by gun violence."

In June, the city council passed an ordinance authorizing the donation of hundreds of unclaimed firearms to Ukraine.

"The City of Phoenix tried to reduce the number of guns on its streets while simultaneously supporting the brave Ukrainians fighting for freedom in the face of Russian aggression,” said Mayes. “While the City’s intent here is commendable, the Legislature has chosen to prohibit this type of creative solution. Instead of filing complaints against cities like Phoenix, members of the legislature should focus on passing sensible gun legislation. Sound gun disposal legislation should aim to keep Arizonans safe while allowing local leaders to decide the best way to get rid of guns that have been used in the commission of a crime, based on what their communities need and want.”

The legislature declared that regulation of firearms is a statewide concern, thus limiting the ability of political subdivisions to regulate firearms and ammunition. Additionally, the proposal was found to go against requirements that agencies sell seized firearms to authorized businesses.

The new ordinance would instead donate these guns to Ukrainian police, thus violating the law.

Phoenix will have 30 days to resolve the violation.