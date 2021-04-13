Arizona's largest gambling expansion in 20 years heads to Ducey for signature

Arizonans with a mobile phone could bet on sports, play fantasy games for cash. Next step for governor is nailing down new gambling compacts with tribes.

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to sign into law the state’s largest gambling expansion in 20 years after the bill’s final passage Monday evening by the state Senate.

The massive expansion beyond tribal casinos opens the door to the governor’s signing of new gambling compacts with the state’s tribes that would allow them to broaden their casino offerings and reach beyond tribal land.

Within months, Arizonans with a mobile phone could place a bet on a team or play fantasy sports for money.

Arizona’s newly passed gaming compact is regulated and safe — and it preserves the culture of our great state. Thank you to @TJShopeforAZ, @JeffWeninger, our tribal partners, and everyone who helped lead the effort to get #SB1797 through the legislature. #HB2772 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 13, 2021

Arizona is now the 26th state in the country that has either legalized sports betting or passed a bill allowing it.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for sports betting in 2018 by striking down a federal ban.

What the legislation does

-Up to 10 licenses for betting on games are reserved for Arizona’s major league sports franchises, and NASCAR and PGA Tour operators. Bets can be placed at the sports event facility or via mobile wagering.

-Ten licenses for sports betting would also be set aside for Native-Amerian tribes. In secret negotiations with the governor, the tribes are expected to expand their casino games beyond blackjack and poker.

-The legislation creates a regulatory apparatus for fantasy sports games, and for a new Keno game run by the state lottery.

What the legislation doesn’t do

The revenue benefit to the state is unknown.

The independent analysts who score the financial impact of legislation were stymied by the gambling expansion.

The legislation leaves it up to agency directors appointed by Ducey to decide the tax rate on non-tribal gambling revenue and the fee for what amount to exclusive gambling licenses for sports teams.

Unlike the recent voter-approved legalization of marijuana, the gambling expansion doesn’t designate specific uses for new tax revenue.

What’s left to do

The legislation can take effect once tribes with casinos in the Phoenix and Pima County areas agree to a new gambling compact with the governor and federal authorities approve it.

It’s unclear how soon that could happen.

Arizona Politics