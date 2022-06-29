Arizona can fully ban abortion in just a few weeks, attorney general says

The AG's office will ask a judge to lift an injunction on a decades-old law that bans virtually all abortions immediately.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday that he will ask a judge to end an injunction on an Arizona law passed in 1901 that bans abortions.

That means that once the judge lifts the injunction, a decades-old law that completely bans abortion except to save the mother’s life will immediately go into effect.

Brnovich said his "office concluded the Arizona legislature made its intentions clear regarding abortion laws. ARS 13-3603 is back in effect and will not be repealed in 90 days by SB1164."

He said his office will soon be asking the court to vacate the injunction which was put in place following Roe v. Wade in 1973 in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe Vs. Wade. earlier this month.

Our office has concluded the Arizona Legislature has made its intentions clear regarding abortion laws. pic.twitter.com/jvjKXaXKwd — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) June 29, 2022

A competing bill was signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year.

On March 30, Ducey signed SB1164, which "prohibits abortions after 15 weeks except in medical emergencies affecting the life and health of the mother. These time limitations are similar to legal time frames in the vast majority of the Western world.”

Since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, there has been confusion among Arizona's top leaders over which law will take effect - this territorial-era law or the 15-week ban.

According to the AG's announcement, the territorial law will be in effect once the injunction is lifted.

